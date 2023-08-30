Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon's Sister-Special Posts

Rashmika with sister, Kriti with Nupur. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we have curated a few sister-special posts shared by Bollywood stars. Kriti Sanon shared a snippet from her YouTube vlog and she wrote for sister Nupur, "The Sanon Sisters! Sisters are the best! Love you to the moon and back! Happyyy Rakhi." In the comments section of the post, Nupur dropped this comment, "Happy Rakhi to the best best best sister in the world! Inspiring me! Protecting me! Teaching me the hard lessons of life! And always telling me to do my own thing ,be the best human I can each day and let karma take care of everyone else. I love you." Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shared a super cute picture of herself hugging her little sister Shiman Mandanna and she wrote, "Missing this munchkin extra today. Sending you the biggest hug. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all."

This is what Rashmika posted for her sister:

Screenshot of Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story.

Kriti Sanon shared this video on YouTube:

This is what Nupur Sanon posted for her big sister Kriti:

Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar also shared super cute pictures to wish each other on social media. Samiksha, sharing a picture with Bhumi, wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan" along with infinity sign. Meanwhile, Bhumi posted a throwback picture from Mexico with her sister and she wrote, "Always, forever."

This is what the Pednekar sisters posted for each other on Raksha Bandhan:

Screenshot of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram story

Screenshot of Samiksha Pednekar's Instagram story

TV star Rubina Dilaik posted a super cute album for her sisters Rohini and Jyotika. "Ek dusri ki Raksha ka waada...Happy Raksha Bandhan dear," read her caption. How cute is this album:

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Raksha Bandhan.