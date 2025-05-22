Rajkummar Rao To Star In Shoojit Sircar's Two-Hero Comedy? Details Inside

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shoojit Sircar is preparing a satirical comedy with Rajkummar Rao. The new project will begin shooting in the second half of 2025. Sircar is seeking a second male lead with strong comedic timing.

Seems like Shoojit Sircar, who is credited with films like Piku, October, Sardar Udham, and Vicky Donor, is gearing up for a satirical comedy with Rajkummar Rao.

Shoojit Sircar's last directorial was I Want To Talk with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The film did not garner big numbers at the box office, however, Abhishek's performance and the poignant storyline were much appreciated.

Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that Shoojit Sircar has locked the script for his next project which will be a two-hero comedy with Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

The shooting of the same is going to begin in the second half of 2025, and the director is currently on the lookout for a second male lead.

The source told Pinkvilla, "The brief is simple - a credible actor, with some comic timing. Shoojit also wants to work with secure people, who don't interfere much in the process of filmmaking. Two-hero films are tricky, and it's crucial to work with the right energies. Shoojit has found Raj, who aligns with his sensibilities and the hunt for parallel lead is underway."

The official date will be announced once the second male lead is also finalised.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf where he will be seen alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. The Stree actor is also busy shooting for two projects for his home production KAMPA Films which will be OTT releases on Netflix. Rajkummar's wife, actress Patralekhaa is also a partner in this home production venture.