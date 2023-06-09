Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Nushrratt And Others At Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's Reception

Pictures from the wedding reception.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall, who married restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani earlier this week, hosted a reception for her friends from the film industry in Mumbai on Thursday night. For their reception, Sonnalli wore a silver lehenga, while Ashesh Sajnani complemented her in a blue outfit. The guest list included Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa, Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh. Actors Varun Sharma, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, Sumona Chakravarti, Ravie Dubey were also pictured at the wedding reception.

Sonnalli Seygall and husband Ashesh Sajnani pictured at their reception.

Here are the photos of the guests at the reception.

Sonnalli Seygall got married in a daytime ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday in the presence of close friends and family. Sharing pictures from her wedding ceremony, Sonnalli Seygall wrote, "Sabr and Shukr."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sonnalli Seygall starred in Luv Ranjan's 2011 hit Pyaar Ka Punchnama, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha and co-starring Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, Divyenndu and Raayo S Bakhirta. The actress later featured in the films like Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di to name a few. She also appeared in web shows Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and Anamika.

Movies and shows aside, Sonnalli featured in the music videos Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi and Ishq Da Rog to name a few.