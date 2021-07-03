Raj Kaushal's Prayer Meet Attended By Mouni Roy And Other TV Stars

Mouni Roy photographed at Raj Kaushal's prayer meet.

Several television celebrities arrived to pay their respects to late filmmaker Raj Kaushal at a prayer meet held on Saturday afternoon. Mandira Bedi's best friend from the TV film industry, Mouni Roy, was the first one to arrive at the prayer meet, Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal, a filmmaker, on Wednesday morning. He died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 49.Other than Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade, actor Ashish Chowdhry's wife Samita were also present at the prayer meet. Mandira Bedi's son Vir and daughter Tara were also pictured at the prayer meet.

Mouni Roy had earlier visited Mandira Bedi on the night Raj Kaushal died. Other than Mouni, actors Raveena Tandon, Vidya Malavade, Aditi Govitrikar and Rohit Roy also visited the actress.

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999 and they welcomed son Vir in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed 4-year-old Tara into the family in July last year. Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal's son Vir is now 10. Mandira Bedi performed the last rites of her husband on Wednesday afternoon.

Besides being a film producer, Raj Kaushal was also a writer and a director and he had helmed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo (also featuring Mandira Bedi) and Anthony Kaun Hai. He began his career as a copywriter. He started his own advertising production company in 1998 and went on to direct over 800 commercials. He backed the 2005 film My Brother... Nikhil.