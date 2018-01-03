Radha Vishwanathan, Daughter Of M S Subbulakshmi, Dies At 83 "The voice which sangAmani Manadho Manyo Lokaswami Trilokadruth has now merged with that of her mother (M S Subbulakshmi)," Radha Vishwanathan's son V Shrinivasan posted on his Facebook page

Ms Vishwanathan is survived by sons V Chandrasekhar and Shrinivasan and daughter Subhalakshmi and two granddaughters S Aishwarya and S Saundarya.



Shrinivasan's wife Geetha said her mother-in-law used to develop chest congestion during winter seasons and this time her condition deteriorated last evening and the end came at 11.50 pm.







Shrinivasan recalled that his mother, who had a history of Tuberculosis Meningitis since 1982, was "a fighter right to her end. For 36 years, she fought against physical adversities but never ever complained about the pain she suffered. She bore her sufferings with a smile."



"We have lots and lots to learn from her," he added.



Shrinivasan said, as the Venkatesa Suprabatham, Vishnu Sahasranama and Bhaja Govindam play out in millions of temples and homes across the world, the voice of Radha will be heard, inseparable from the voice of her legendary mother.



Subbulakshmi died in December 2004 aged 88.





