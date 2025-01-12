Nirvaan Birla Shuts Down Dating Rumours With "Family Friend" Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel made headlines after posting a picture with entrepreneur and singer Nirvaan Birla from Dubai. The photo quickly sparked dating rumours. Now, almost two months later, Nirvaan has finally addressed these rumours. Denying the claims, the entrepreneur stated that he is "not dating" the actress.

“Ameesha and I are not dating. She is a family friend and known to my father since their school days. We were both in Dubai as I was shooting for my music album which she features in,” Nirvaan told Free Press Journal.

In November last year, Ameesha Patel shared a cosy picture featuring herself and Nirvaan Birla. In the photo, the actress and the entrepreneur can be seen twinning in black. Nirvaan had his arm wrapped around Ameesha as they flashed their brightest smiles for the camera. Ameesha captioned the post, "Dubai - lovely evening with my darling Nirvaan." Take a look:

Interestingly, the internet quickly noticed the age difference between Ameesha Patel and Nirvaan Birla. Ameesha, aged 49, and Nirvaan, aged 30, sparked conversations online. Ameesha also shared another photo featuring Nirvaan and a friend. Check it out:

Nirvaan Birla is known for founding ventures such as Birla Brainiacs and Birla Open Minds. As the son of Yashovardhan and Avanti Birla, he continues the entrepreneurial legacy of the renowned Birla family.

Ameesha Patel is celebrated for her roles in iconic films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. She made a blockbuster debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Last year, Ameesha reprised her role as Sakeena in Gadar 2, which went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time.