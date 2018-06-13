Qayamat Ki Raat: Vivek Dahiya Explains Why Time Slot 'Doesn't Matter' For A Show "If the show is interesting enough people will make time," Vivek Dahiya said

Share EMAIL PRINT Vivek Dahiya's Qayamat Ki Raat begins later this month (Image courtesy: vivekdahiya ) New Delhi: Highlights In Qayamat Ki Raat he co-stars with Karishma Tanna It is always about the story: Vivek "It is something I wanted to play for a long time," he added Qayamat Ki Raat is all set to begin from next weekend. Vivek explained to news agency IANS that a particular time slot for a show doesn't matter much if the plot grips the audience. In Qayamat Ki Raat, a thriller, he co-stars with Qayamat Ki Raat has given the 7 pm slot. Asked if the slot would 'affect' the show, Vivek told IANS, "It does not matter. If the show is interesting enough people will make time. The biggest of shows have made it... It is always about the story, whether it is exciting enough to pull the audience at that time and of course there are options to catch it on Hotstar if need being."



The promo of Qayamat Ki Raat looks scary. Earlier, Vivek has been part of the horror show Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se.



Of the show, he told IANS, "I am not nervous, but very excited because just the whole plot is very interesting.... My character Raj is very interesting... It is something I wanted to play for a long time which was not intense and not serious. I have only played only serious and intense roles.... So, I am very excited."



in July 2016 in Bhopal. He co-starred with Divyanka in her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also headlined by Karan Patel. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, produced by Ekta Kapoor, is one of the top-rated show of television.



(With IANS inputs)



