Naagin 3: Karishma Tanna On Stepping Into Mouni Roy's Shoes And The Challenges

Karishma Tanna is 'happy to be back' with her new show Naagin 3. In an interview to mid-day, she said that even though she 'doesn't believe in folklore,' she thinks people find the show convincing and also talked about stepping into Mouni Roy's shoes, who had headlined the previous two seasons of Naagin. "Both the editions have been impactful and have their set of fans. So, I was apprehensive about taking up the role, but it was a challenge I couldn't refuse," Karishma told mid-day. After Karishma's character in the show was introduced, it faced severe backlash. Fans wanted Mouni to be back. Later, Mouni defended Karishma and wished her good luck.
A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin , she's left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her . It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show . Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement , estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT @ektaravikapoor @imouniroy @colorstv
Naagin 3 is a supernatural thriller based on two shape shifting naagins. Karishma Tanna is joined by Anita Hassanandani, who also plays a snake woman. Of her show, Karishma told mid-day, "I am happy to be back, especially with this show. My character has many shades. And, even though I don't believe in folklore, people are gripped to the show." Naagin 3 also stars Surbhi Jyoti.
Though were hugely popular, the show was criticised for its plot. Mouni Roy had headlined both the shows. On being asked about if she thinks Naagin influences people into believing in superstitions, making them regressive, she told mid-day, "Everyone knows it's a fictional show. It's a concept explored for entertainment only. There are many who even ridicule the show, but, it enjoys a fan-following. The beauty with which the female actors are portrayed adds to its value."
CommentsOf the comparisons drawn between Indian and international TV series, Karishma told mid-day, "I am a big GoT. fan. I would say, we are getting there. Internationally, show makers don't drag storylines. If I have a production house, I'd only make finite stories. In case of daily soaps, I think they should not extend beyond six months."
Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 also stars Rajat Tokas, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pearl V Puri. The first episode of the show aired last weekend.