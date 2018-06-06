Naagin 3: Karishma Tanna On Stepping Into Mouni Roy's Shoes And The Challenges

A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin , she's left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her . It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show . Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement , estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT @ektaravikapoor @imouniroy @colorstv

