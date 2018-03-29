Punjabi Singer Gurvinder Brar's Wife Allegedly Commits Suicide Gurvinder Brar is best known for songs like Viah Wala Din and Pehla Pehla Pyar

Share EMAIL PRINT Gurvinder Brar's Sohaj Preet was 37-year-old (Image courtesy - gurvinderbrarofficial) Punjab: Highlights Gurvinder Brar's wife Sohaj Preet committed suicide on Tuesday She was the daughter of playwright Ajmer Singh Aulakh Reason behind Sohaj Preet's suicide is yet to be ascertained



The incident took place in Punjab's Bathinda.



While Gurvinder Brar is a prominent Punjabi singer, famous for songs like Viah Wala Din and Pehla Pehla Pyar, Ajmer Singh Aulakh was a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winning playwright, known for his Punjabi plays such as Gani and Satt Begaane.



Ajmer Singh Aulakh passed away on 15 June 2017.



The reason behind Sohaj Preet's suicide is yet to be ascertained.



Further details are awaited.





