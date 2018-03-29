Punjabi Singer Gurvinder Brar's Wife Allegedly Commits Suicide

Sohaj Preet, wife of Punjabi singer Gurvinder Brar and daughter of playwright Ajmer Singh Aulakh, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.
Highlights
- Gurvinder Brar's wife Sohaj Preet committed suicide on Tuesday
- She was the daughter of playwright Ajmer Singh Aulakh
- Reason behind Sohaj Preet's suicide is yet to be ascertained
The incident took place in Punjab's Bathinda.
While Gurvinder Brar is a prominent Punjabi singer, famous for songs like Viah Wala Din and Pehla Pehla Pyar, Ajmer Singh Aulakh was a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winning playwright, known for his Punjabi plays such as Gani and Satt Begaane.
Ajmer Singh Aulakh passed away on 15 June 2017.
The reason behind Sohaj Preet's suicide is yet to be ascertained.
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)