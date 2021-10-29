Puneeth Rajkumar, 'Gone Too Soon': Tributes From Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Bollywood Stars

A photo of Puneeth Rajkumar. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Highlights Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack on Friday

He was 46

"Your legacy will live on," tweeted Ajay Devgn

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar leaves behind a legacy of iconic films for members of film fraternity across generations. Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called by his fans as "Appu," died on Friday at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. He was 46. His untimely death has left Bollywood "shocked" and "extremely sad." The Kannada actor was remembered by celebs like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, on social media. "Shocking and extremely sad... #PuneethRajkumar. Sending my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," tweeted Anil Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar. My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed."

Shocking & extremely sad... #PuneethRajkumar Sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family... pic.twitter.com/XJKwNKBsuW — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 29, 2021

Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar

My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2021

"You were the most-kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti," tweeted Sanjay Dutt.

You were the most kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti #PuneethRajkumarpic.twitter.com/5DOeHBkQvE — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 29, 2021

Ajay Devgn mourned the actor-director-singer with these words: "Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family and fans."

Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family & fans.#PuneethRajkumar — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 29, 2021

Taapsee Pannu's eulogy read: "This uncertainty of life and time is becoming a big teacher. Nothing seems to be too early anymore. Heartbreaking to see it all slip out of the control of our hands."

This uncertainty of life and time is becoming a big teacher. Nothing seems to be too early anymore . Heartbreaking to see it all slip out of the control of our hands — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 29, 2021

Richa Chadha retweeted actor Gulshan Devaiah's tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar and the actress wrote: "Unbelievable! Only 46! Big loss to the Kannada industry. Condolences to family and fans. Rest in peace sir." Genelia D'Souza tweeted: "Shockedddd #RipPuneethRajkumar. This is devastating. All the strength and prayers to the family during this difficult time."

Shockedddd #RipPuneethRajkumar

This is devastating

All the strength and prayers to the family during this difficult time — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) October 29, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh mourned Puneeth Rajkumar with this tweet: "Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about Sh #PuneethRajkumar's untimely demise. Heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a huge loss, may god give them strength to brave this turbulent time. Rest In Peace."

Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about Sh #PuneethRajkumar's untimely demise. Heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a huge loss, may god give them strength to brave this turbulent time. Rest In Peace https://t.co/D9tj7a9am3 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 29, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh's tribute read: "This is shocking! At a loss for words...RIP #PuneethRajkumar. strength and condolences to the family."

This is shocking! At a loss for words...RIP #PuneethRajkumar

Strength and condolences to the family — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 29, 2021

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor wrote: "Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar."

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP#Gonetoosoon#PuneethRajkumarpic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

Actress Adah Sharma, who worked with Puneeth Rajkumar in Rana Vikrama, shared this emotional tweet: "Over worked but he still took selfies with all his fans and was smiling in all the pictures! He always wanted to put a smile on every1's face, made sure everyone on set was happy. I think that's how he should be remembered. A massive star who was so humble."

Over worked but he still took selfies with alllll his fans and was smiling in all the pictures!He always wanted to put a smile on every1's face,made sure everyone on set was happy.I think that's how he should be remembered.A massivewho was so humble.#PuneethRajkumar#powerstarpic.twitter.com/LfXA06hCEA — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) October 29, 2021

Mourning his friend, actor Suniel Shetty wrote: "Shocked ans shaken beyond belief. I can't imagine that my dear friend #PuneethRajkumar is no more. Only 46. Gone too soon my superstar friend and a wonderful human being. May God give strength to your family, friends & fans #ripPuneethrajkuma."

Shocked & shaken beyond belief. I can't imagine that my dear friend #PuneethRajkumar is no more. Only 46. Gone too soon my superstar friend and a wonderful human being. May God give strength to your family, friends & fans #ripPuneethrajkumarpic.twitter.com/QBLCJssBaD — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 29, 2021

Anupam Kher tweeted: "Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Indian actor #PuneethRajkumar! Everybody always had something nice to say about him. Both, as an actor and as a person! It must be so tough for his family and fans to deal with this loss. Prayers and Om Shanti!"

Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Indian actor #PuneethRajkumar! Everybody always had something nice to say about him. Both, as an actor and as a person! It must be so so tough for his family and fans to deal with this loss. Prayers and Om Shanti!! pic.twitter.com/k4SSEHSoNb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 29, 2021

"This can't be true! Devastated to hear this. #PuneethRajkumar," tweeted singer Shreya Ghoshal and added: "A humble superstar, so young, at the pinnacle of his life simply left the world. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

This can't be true! Devastated to hear this. #PuneethRajkumar

A humble superstar, so young, at the pinnacle of his life simply left the world. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) October 29, 2021

In her tribute, actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "Rest in Peace #PuneethRajkumar sir Folded handsPrayers and condolences to the family and fans for this irreplaceable loss."

Rest in Peace #PuneethRajkumar sir Prayers and condolences to the family and fans for this irreplaceable loss pic.twitter.com/8E7z8w48mE — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to Vikram Hospital after he suffered a heart attack. His condition was "serious" and the doctors tried their "best" to treat him, news agency ANI had reported earlier today.

Members of the south film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, also mourned Puneeth Rajkumar on social media.

Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children.