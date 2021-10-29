Puneeth Rajkumar, "Gone Too Soon": Tributes From Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Bollywood Stars

"This uncertainty of life and time is becoming a big teacher. Nothing seems to be too early anymore," tweeted Taapsee Pannu

A photo of Puneeth Rajkumar. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor)

  • Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack on Friday
  • He was 46
  • "Your legacy will live on," tweeted Ajay Devgn
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar leaves behind a legacy of iconic films for members of film fraternity across generations. Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called by his fans as "Appu," died on Friday at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. He was 46. His untimely death has left Bollywood "shocked" and "extremely sad." The Kannada actor was remembered by celebs like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, among others, on social media. "Shocking and extremely sad... #PuneethRajkumar. Sending my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family," tweeted Anil Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Heartbreaking news! Gone too soon. #PuneethRajkumar. My condolences to his family and his fans. You will be missed."

"You were the most-kindest and the simplest person I've met. The world has lost another gem. My heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. Om Shanti," tweeted Sanjay Dutt.

Ajay Devgn mourned the actor-director-singer with these words: "Your legacy will live on. RIP Puneeth. Heartfelt condolences to his family and fans."

Taapsee Pannu's eulogy read: "This uncertainty of life and time is becoming a big teacher. Nothing seems to be too early anymore. Heartbreaking to see it all slip out of the control of our hands."

Richa Chadha retweeted actor Gulshan Devaiah's tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar and the actress wrote: "Unbelievable! Only 46! Big loss to the Kannada industry. Condolences to family and fans. Rest in peace sir." Genelia D'Souza tweeted: "Shockedddd #RipPuneethRajkumar. This is devastating. All the strength and prayers to the family during this difficult time."

Riteish Deshmukh mourned Puneeth Rajkumar with this tweet: "Deeply saddened and shocked to learn about Sh #PuneethRajkumar's untimely demise. Heartfelt condolences to the family. This is a huge loss, may god give them strength to brave this turbulent time. Rest In Peace."

Rakul Preet Singh's tribute read: "This is shocking! At a loss for words...RIP #PuneethRajkumar. strength and condolences to the family."

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor wrote: "Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar."

Actress Adah Sharma, who worked with Puneeth Rajkumar in Rana Vikrama, shared this emotional tweet: "Over worked but he still took selfies with all his fans and was smiling in all the pictures! He always wanted to put a smile on every1's face, made sure everyone on set was happy. I think that's how he should be remembered. A massive star who was so humble."

Mourning his friend, actor Suniel Shetty wrote: "Shocked ans shaken beyond belief. I can't imagine that my dear friend #PuneethRajkumar is no more. Only 46. Gone too soon my superstar friend and a wonderful human being. May God give strength to your family, friends & fans #ripPuneethrajkuma."

Anupam Kher tweeted: "Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of Indian actor #PuneethRajkumar! Everybody always had something nice to say about him. Both, as an actor and as a person! It must be so tough for his family and fans to deal with this loss. Prayers and Om Shanti!"

"This can't be true! Devastated to hear this. #PuneethRajkumar," tweeted singer Shreya Ghoshal and added: "A humble superstar, so young, at the pinnacle of his life simply left the world. My deepest heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

In her tribute, actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "Rest in Peace #PuneethRajkumar sir Folded handsPrayers and condolences to the family and fans for this irreplaceable loss."

Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted to Vikram Hospital after he suffered a heart attack. His condition was "serious" and the doctors tried their "best" to treat him, news agency ANI had reported earlier today.

Members of the south film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, also mourned Puneeth Rajkumar on social media.

Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children.

