Pulkit Samrat's Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda Is All About 'Balcony Dates And Campfire Movie Nights'

Happy birthday, Kriti Kharbanda! The actress turned 30 on Thursday and guess who shared the sweetest birthday wish for her on social media? None other than her boyfriend, actor Pulkit Samrat. The actor posted an adorable photo of himself and Kriti on his Instagram profile and wrote about their "random dances, balcony dates and campfire movie nights." Here's what his caption read: "Oye ladki! Happy birthday! Life is fun with you! Here's to many more random dances, balcony dates, campfire movie nights and yum food!" The photo features the birthday girl laughing with all her heart. Take a look:

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating for quite some time now. The duo have been living together in Mumbai since the nationwide lockdown was imposed earlier this year. Pulkit and Kriti Kharbanda, every now and then, share glimpses of their date nights.

The duo trended big time on social media last month after they shared pictures of themselves chilling by a pool side.

Meanwhile, check out some more loved up photo of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat:

Pulkit Samrat was previously married to Salman Khan's rakhi-sister Shweta Rohira. However, things didn't work out between them and the duo separated in 2015.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's film Taish released on Zee5 on Thursday. The film, directed by Bejoy Namibar, marks their third project together, after Pagalpanti and Veerey Ki Wedding.

Kriti Kharbanda is known for her performances in films like Housefull 4, Super Ranga and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.