'Proud' Suriya Launches Poster Of Wife Jyothika's Next Film Pon Magal Vandhal

Suriya with his actress wife Jyothika. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Jyothika was last seen in Raatchasi, which performed well at box office Jyothika is most likely to have two more releases this year Suriya tweeted he was 'proud to launch the poster'

Tamil superstar Suriya on Monday unveiled the title poster of his wife Jyothika's upcoming thriller Pon Magal Vandhal, which will be directed by debutant JJ Fredrick. The Tamil film had its official launch ceremony on Monday. The project also stars K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles. The project is expected to go on the floors soon. 96 fame composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music while Ramji is in charge of camerawork.

Apart from this project, Jyothika currently awaits the release of two more projects - Jackpot and a yet-untitled project with Jeethu Joseph.

While Jackpot also stars veteran actor-filmmaker Revathi, Jyothika will be seen sharing screen space with her brother-in-law Karthi in Jeethu Joseph's film.

Last seen playing an honest and fearless school headmistress in Raatchasi, Jyothika is most likely to have two more releases this year.

Meanwhile, Raatchasi, her latest release is seeing a decent run in cinemas despite opening to mixed reviews.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.