Prosenjit Chatterjee's Sister On His Bond With Estranged Daughter: 'A Child Can't Be Ignored'

Bengali cinema star Prosenjit Chatterjee's personal life has once again come under the spotlight after his sister, actress Pallavi Chatterjee, spoke candidly about his three marriages and his strained relationship with his daughter from his second marriage.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Pallavi spoke about the actor's relationships with his former wives and his responsibilities as a parent. She stressed that a child should never be neglected, regardless of the circumstances.

Talking about Prosenjit's first marriage to actress Debashree Roy, Pallavi said that she and her mother, Ratna Chatterjee, were not informed about the wedding.

“Debashree was a bigger star than my brother when they got married. I was not part of their marriage. My mother and I were not invited to the wedding. We were not even informed. We learnt about it from someone else after they got married,” the actress said.

Pallavi mentioned that Prosenjit and their mother had a fallout around that time and were not speaking to each other.

“Something had happened between my brother and our mother. They had a falling out and were not talking to each other. My mother was heartbroken, though it did not affect me much. It never really mattered to me,” she said.

“The marriage lasted only about a year. I never met Debashree after the wedding and we never really had much of a relationship,” Pallavi added.

Prosenjit reconnected with the family after his separation from Debashree. He later married Aparna Guha Thakurta. Their mother passed away while he and Aparna were still together.

“My mother passed away when Prosenjit was dating his second wife, Aparna. I am very close to Aparna and my niece. They eventually parted ways because of differences. My sister-in-law was heartbroken," she said.

In 2002, Prosenjit married actress Arpita Pal, who is now known as Arpita Chatterjee.

“He is happy with Arpita and their son. He is a very domesticated, grounded person and likes being with his family,” Pallavi shared.

Pallavi Chatterjee further spoke about Prosenjit's relationship with his daughter, Prerona, from his second marriage. She admitted that the father and daughter are currently not in touch.

“Many people get married more than once, and I have no problem with that. Personally, I believe people should do what makes them happy. But children come into this world because of your choice. You cannot ignore your own child. You may have differences with your spouse, but what fault is it of the child?” she said.

Pallavi mentioned asking her brother once why he and Prerona had grown apart.

“I asked my brother why he was not in touch with his daughter. His answer was that his former wife did not want him to stay connected with their daughter. I do not know how much of that is true,” the actress stated.

Talking about her niece, she added, "She is a very sensitive child. She is studying law and has grown into a very mature young woman. During her childhood birthdays, people would ask Prosenjit to come, but he could not. Over time, she has also closed that chapter.”

Prosenjit Chatterjee has appeared in more than 300 films in a career spanning four decades. The son of actors Biswajit and Ratna Chatterjee, he has worked in Amar Sangi, Chokher Bali, Autograph, Baishe Srabon, Jaatishwar, Mayurakshi, Gumnaami, and the series Jubilee.

Pallavi Chatterjee, meanwhile, is an actress and producer known for Bengali films such as Dosar, Ek Mutho Chabi and Aborto.