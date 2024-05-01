Priyanka Chopra's Message To Laapata Ladies Director Kiran Rao: 'Make More Movies'

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Global star Priyanka Chopra gave a big shout out to director Kiran Rao on the success of her film Laapataa Ladies. The Don star on Wednesday shared a poster of the film on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Thank you for the entertainment and the education @raodyness! Congratulations on this gem (blessings and heart-shaped-eye emojis) make more movies!” ICYDK, Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastav, and Ravi Kishan in crucial roles. It has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Cinemas and Kindling Pictures.

Earier in the day, Alia Bhatt heaped praises on the star cast and wrote, "Such a wonderful time at the movies…(heart emoji). These ladies @pratibha_rabta @nitanshigoelofficial (and gentlemen this side @ss_this_side @ravi_kishann) truly have my heart..@raodyness Such a beautiful film.. and what fabulous performances by the entire cast! Congratulations to all of you…”

Before Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, who recently watched the film, shared his review by posting a note on his Instagram stories. The Gadar 2 actor shared a poster of the film that states, “Trending #1 in movies on Netflix.” Sharing his review in both Hindi and English, Sunny wrote: “Just finished watching Laapataa Ladies, haven't seen such a heartwarming and innocent film in long. All my best to Kiran Rao and team will recommend all to watch this gem.” Responding to Sunny Deol, Kiran Rao said, “Thank you Sunny ji.” She also attached a red heart, smiling face, and folded hands emoji to the text.

Laapataa Ladies is based on the story of two young brides who get swapped in the train en route to their new husbands' homes.