Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Step Out For Dinner In New York; Daughter Malti Gets Busy With Her Phone

It was a family night out for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as they stepped out for dinner in New York.

New pictures surfaced online where Priyanka is seen smiling as she stands by the bar with Nick Jonas. The next few pictures in the Instagram carousel features Malti busy playing with her phone while Nick tries to feed her.

Nick was seen trying to pacify his daughter whilst he enjoyed his pizza. The family looked lovely in casual attires. Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas was also seen at dinner along with them.

Fans flooded the comments section with, "Priyanka looking beautiful" and "Awe Malti is so cute. She is adorable."

Another user wrote, "Awww adorable fam!! Love, they're enjoying everything together, and they're there to support Nick."

The trio were seen at the Hudson Theatre recently to support Nick's upcoming show, The Last Five Years, where he will make his Broadway debut.

On the work front, Priyanka currently has Citadel, Heads of State, The Bluff, and SSMB29 in the pipeline.

Priyanka Chopra had also recently visited India for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding with Neelam Upadhayaya. Several inside pictures and videos from the celebrations were trending online, with fans admiring how lovely Priyanka looked in her desi element.

Nick Jonas had also flown down to India a day or two later to join Priyanka and their daughter Malti for the wedding festivities.

