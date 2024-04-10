Priyamani On Not Being Cast Opposite South A-Listers: 'I Might Eat Them Up'

Priyamani shared this image. (courtesy: pillumani)

Priyamani's latest outing Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn hit theatres today (Wednesday). While she's made her mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, she recently shared that there are fewer opportunities to work alongside top-tier actors in Tamil and Telugu films. When asked about the reasons behind not working with A-listers in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Priyamani told Gallata Plus, "I have also wondered why I was not cast alongside A-listers. I think the question is still unanswered. It should be asked of the directors and producers.”

Priyamani further elaborated, saying, "In all honesty, I am not trying to find fault with anybody, but I have heard from a lot of people that they don't want to cast me opposite them or along with them or in the film because probably of the fact that ‘I might eat them up'. This is the thing I have been hearing. I know it is not true, but I still don't know what the exact reason is. But that's okay. Whatever the reason is, I am absolutely fine. I am very happy and content with where I am.”

For the unversed, Priyamani kickstarted her acting journey with the Telugu film Evaru Atagaadu and entered Bollywood with a role in Mani Ratnam's Raavan. She also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, featuring in the song 1-2-3-4 Get on the Dance Floor. Her notable Bollywood works include Rakht Charitra 2 alongside Vivek Oberoi and Suriya, as well as Jawan and Article 370, which also starred Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. Priyamani's upcoming projects include The Family Man 3, where she shares the screen with Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar.