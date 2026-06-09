Prince Harry Hopes To Bring Meghan Markle And Children To UK, But He Doesn’t Want To Meet This Person

Prince Harry is hoping to return to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children in the coming weeks. His comeback is part of his efforts to rebuild ties with the royal family. But there's still no chance he will see his estranged brother, Prince William, sources told Page Six.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their senior royal roles in January 2020 and relocated to California, where they have since built a new life. Harry is expected to travel to the UK in July to promote the upcoming Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year.

Reports suggest that he is keen to bring Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet along to see his father, King Charles.

Sources told Page Six that while Harry would like his family to visit Britain and spend time with King Charles, no firm plans have been finalized. The prince is expected to attend a “one-year-to-go” celebration ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games, scheduled for July 10-17 next year.

What's The Issue?

The hurdle that's stopping Meghan and their children from visiting the UK is the ongoing dispute over security arrangements for the Sussex family.

Harry has said that his wife and children require armed protection in Britain. Although reports earlier this year suggested the UK Home Office was prepared to approve enhanced security measures, sources say Harry and his legal team have yet to receive any official update.

Meghan's return to Britain would also mark her first visit since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Archie was an infant when the family left the UK in 2020, while Lilibet has visited only once, during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Prince Harry Wants Children To Meet King Charles

Sources say Harry is particularly eager for his children to spend more time with King Charles, whom they have rarely seen.

Speaking to the BBC after losing a legal challenge over his UK security arrangements last year, Harry said he was “devastated” by the outcome and admitted he could not currently envision bringing his wife and children back to Britain.

“I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he admitted.

The duke has also repeatedly expressed a desire to heal family detachments. In a previous interview, he said he had “forgiven” members of his family despite years of disagreements.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” he added, saying that security had “always been the sticking point.”