Prosenjit Chatterjee, Dev Meet Mamata Banerjee To End Impasse At Tollygunge Studios. Shooting Likely To Begin Tomorrow

Film Director Goutam Ghose, Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and Actor Dev (who is also a Trinamool Congress MP) met Mamata Banerjee this afternoon to end impasse at Tollygunge studios which resulted in stalling of the film and TV serial shoots. West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas was also present at the meeting this afternoon at the state secretariat Nabanna. Mamata Banerjee posted a cryptic message on her Facebook page after the meeting. In the post she said, "We met, we spoke and it felt nice."

Dev also shared a picture from the meeting and wrote, "Thanku didi @MamataOfficial. Hopefully everything will be resolved by evening. N will resume shooting from tomorrow. Thanks to all the Technicians ,producers, directors n all the stakeholders."

Re-sharing Dev's tweet on his X profile, Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote, "Thank you didi @MamataOfficial. We all wished to resume shooting from tomorrow with your help. Thanks to all the Technicians, Producers, Directors and all the stakeholders."

Earlier, meetings failed to end impasse at Tollygunge studios.

The ongoing impasse over technicians' refusal to work under a film director has resulted in stalling of the shoots.

Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) had stopped Rahul Mukherjee from working as a Director in a film. Later, the federation said Mukherjee is free to work as a creative producer of the film but not as a director for three months.

The West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum has offered to mediate for ending the impasse.

Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) President Swarup Biswas is the brother of West Bengal Minister Arup Biswas. Swarup Biswas had said Director Rahul Mukherjee was being stopped from directing films for three months for violating norms by visiting Bangladesh to shoot another movie without informing the federation and taking the help of technicians in Dhaka.