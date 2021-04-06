Pooja Hegde Is Killing It. 3 Looks In 1 Day? No Problem

One of Pooja Hegde's many looks (courtesy hegdepooja)

Need inspiration to get out of those pyjamas? Head to Pooja Hegde's Instagram right now. The stunning actress is seen in not one but three looks thanks to a busy day at work. And, she aced them all. Pooja posted an Instagram Reels that gave followers a sneak peek of her various looks. Along with the video, Pooja wrote, "This one was so much fun to make! 3 looks amongst the many ones we did that day! Can't wait for you all to see the pictures! Which one is your favourite from these?".

Ranging from a casual avatar to an ultra-glamorous look, the South beauty made our hearts skip a beat. In the first one, she wore a simple black crop top with a pair of striped pants. The next was drastically different with Pooja in a shimmery outfit and glossy makeup. She then picked a satin co-ord set in a pastel shade for her final appearance. The actress made it look chic with some dewy makeup and wet hair. For the entire segment, Pooja picked Justin Bieber's latest hit Peaches.

The actress is enjoying the praise for the latest song from the upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja shared the poster and link to the track on Monday with a caption, "Are you ready for a drive with us? #YeZindagi full song from #MostEligibleBachelor is out now." Actress Jacqueline Fernandez reacted to the post saying, "Woohoo! Kill it, Pooja!"

Pooja will be seen opposite actor Akhil Akkineni in the film. The shoot, which was delayed due to COVID-19, was wrapped up last month. Most Eligible Bachelor is being directed by Bhaskar, the man behind the cult Telugu hit Bommarillu. The film is expected to release on June 19, 2021.