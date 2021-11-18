Pooja Hegde, In Holiday Mood, Adds A Dash Of Orange To A Blue Paradise

Pooja Hegde shared this image. (courtesy: hegdepooja)

Highlights Pooja Hegde is holidaying in Maldives

She posted new pictures from Maldives

She can be seen dressed in orange swimwear in the pictures

Pooja Hegde is making Maldives look so good. The actress has the perfect wardrobe for every occasion. This time, we are busy taking inspiration from her holiday looks. The actress, who checked into Maldives a few days ago, has actively been sharing pictures from her vacation in the island country. On Thursday, Pooja Hegde shared another stunning picture of herself from Maldives and she wrote: "Room with a view." She added the hashtag #sealife. The post was flooded with fire and heart emojis in the comments.

Take a look at the post here:

Pooja Hegde has been having the time of her life in Maldives. Last night, the actress shared a picture from her dinner night and she wrote: "The mood's been set for dinner tonight."

No Maldives trip is complete without the staple floating breakfast and Pooja Hegde ensured she did not miss out on that. "Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences."

Simply put, Pooja Hegde is making Maldives look so good. See her pictures from Maldives here:

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde has a super busy schedule ahead. She has many projects lined up in 2021. She will star opposite Vijay in Beast. She will also feature in Telugu romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor and will romance Akhil Akkineni on screen. Koratala Siva's action drama, Acharya with superstar Chiranjeevi is another ambitious project that Pooja will be seen in.

The actress will also feature in Radhe Shyam, opposite Prabhas. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is slated to release on January 14, 2022. After Housefull 4, the actress will return to Bollywood with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.