Pooja Bhatt Shares Pics From Cousin Sakshi's Wedding

Sakshi looked beautiful in a pink lehenga "The baby of the Bhatt family ties the knot," wrote Pooja Bhatt Sakshi's brother is Vishesh Bhatt

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is busy attending her cousin Sakshi's wedding and from the venue, she shared a set of pictures, featuring the bride and the groom. Sakshi is filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt and wife Nilima's daughter. Her brother is film director Vishesh Bhatt. "The baby of the Bhatt family - Sakshi - ties the knot with Mazahir and ensures that the Bhatt family inherits the absolute gems that constitute the Mandasaurwala family! Our grandmother Shireen Nanabhai Bhatt must be smiling so wide in heaven right now," read Pooja Bhatt's caption for the pictures from Sakshi's wedding. The bride looked beautiful in a pink lehenga while the groom opted for a golden sherwani.

For the wedding, Pooja Bhatt wore an off-white beautiful outfit. Here are some picture she shared of herself.

Mukesh Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's brother. Together, they own the production house Vishesh Films, named after Vishesh Bhatt. Murder was directed by Vishesh while he produced Jannat.

Pooja Bhatt and her brother Rahul are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his first wife Kiran (real name Lorraine Bright). They married in 1968. Their marriage reportedly ended after Mahesh Bhatt's alleged affair with actress Parveen Babi. Years later, he married actress Soni Razdan, with whom he has two daughters Shaheen and Alia Bhatt, who is a successful actress.

Pooja and Alia Bhatt recently collaborated for the film Sadak 2, which will be directed by their father Mahesh Bhatt. 1991's Sadak was also directed by him and starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Sadak 2 will feature Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, along with Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur.