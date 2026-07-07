Pooja Bhatt Recalls "Macabre" Funeral Her Grandmother Held For Amputated Leg

Pooja Bhatt recently shared an unusual and 'darkly humorous' family story during an appearance on Cyrus Broacha's podcast. Recalling an incident involving her maternal grandmother, Betty Bertha Bright, Pooja revealed that the family once attended a funeral for her grandmother's amputated leg - at her grandmother's own insistence.

Details

Speaking to Cyrus Broacha on his podcast and calling it a "macabre" story, the actor recounted how her maternal grandmother organised a funeral for her amputated leg and watched closely to see how family members reacted.

Sharing details about her grandmother, Pooja said, "I'll tell you a really macabre funeral story. My grandmother, my mother's mother, Betty Bertha Bright, Beatrice Bertha Bright. She was half Armenian and half English or Irish."

Describing her grandmother's strong personality, she added, "She was as tough as nails, Armenian. She grew up in Kolkata during the Raj and developed diabetes later on in her life. So her leg had to be amputated. So when the leg was amputated, she insisted on a funeral for the leg."

Pooja then recalled how the family was expected to attend the ceremony at a church, even though her grandmother was very much alive and present.

"So, all of us had to go to St Andrew's Church while she was present as her leg was being buried."

The unusual situation left family members confused, with many unsure of how to react. "And we were looking at each other and saying, 'What's this? This is a run-up to the final day,' and she was looking at everybody and getting a feel or taking notes."

At this point, Cyrus Broacha jokingly interjected, "The depth of your affection."

Pooja responded by describing the incident as a reflection of her family's dark sense of humour. "This is a slight glimpse into my... this is totally black humour."

According to the actor, her grandmother appeared particularly interested in observing the reactions of those around her. "She was watching everyone's expressions to see how they were behaving, who showed up and who didn't."

Despite finding the entire situation unusual, the family decided to go along with her wishes. "We are like, 'What are we doing?' but then we're like, 'Shh, let's go through with it.'"

Talking about Pooja Bhatt's work front, she was last seen in the web series Big Girls Don't Cry.



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