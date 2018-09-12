PM Modi Tweets His Thanks To Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar For Promoting Swachhata Campaign

Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan photographed in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be launching the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement (as a part of Swachh Bharat Mission) on September 15, thanked Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for urging their fans to participate. The Prime Minister thanked Big B for encouraging people to participate in the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement and tweeted: "Thank you Amitabh Bachchan Ji for inspiring others and expressing your participation in the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement." In a separate tweet, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Akshay Kumar for his efforts of spreading awareness about cleanliness in the country and tweeted: "Dear Akshay Kumar, through your work you have made a fantastic effort to spread awareness on cleanliness. Your continued support to the Swachh Bharat Mission is gladdening."

Thank you Amitabh Bachchan Ji for inspiring others and expressing your participation in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement.' @SrBachchanhttps://t.co/JoTtYZqKfk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2018

Dear @akshaykumar, through your work you have made a fantastic effort to spread awareness on cleanliness. Your continued support to the Swachh Bharat Mission is gladdening. https://t.co/L9u2cOBdLD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2018

Meanwhile, this is what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

T 2929 - Swachchta hi Seva .. September 15th 9.30 am .. shall be live on it .. @swachhbharat#SHS2018

pic.twitter.com/9DkXvSi4Nv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

Akshay Kumar has been actively endorsing the Swachh Bharat Mission, a campaign which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, with the objective to encourage the citizens of India to participate in cleanliness drives, in order to achieve a clean and open defecation free India by October 2, 2019.

Akshay, who made a special film Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, which addressed the issue of sanitation problems in India, encouraged his fans to participate in the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement and tweeted: "Thanks to Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, I got to know about the lack of basic sanitation facilities suffered by millions. Swachhata should be prioritized for our nation's healthy future."

Thanks to 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha' I got to know about the lack of basic sanitation facilities suffered by millions.Swachhata should be prioritized for our nation's healthy future.Join the SwachhataHiSeva Andolan,send ur Swachhata Shramdaan moments using #SHS2018 or pic.twitter.com/VQeMUtI1IU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2018

Swachhata Hi Seva Movement will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September on September 15. The campaign has been designed to mark the beginning of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary (October 2).