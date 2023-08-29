Please Do Not Disturb Rasika Dugal, Busy Eating Onam Food

Images shared on Instagram.(courtesy: rasikadugal)

Can Rasika Dugal's Onam post get any better? We guess not. On Tuesday, celebrities across the film industry celebrated the harvest festival with their family and friends. While many treated their social media family to wonderful pictures from their Onam Album, our heart is set on Mirzapur star Rasika Dugal's post. On Tuesday, the actress posted some pictures of herself, feasting on some sumptuous Onam food while dressed in a beautiful saree. Sharing the candid pictures, Rasika wrote , "Some things have my complete focus. Thank you for the delicious meal @enjay29 #NaveenNair. Happy Onam everyone!"

Take a look at the wholesome post:

In an earlier conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Rasika Dugal opened up about her aspirations, her days of struggle and more. Rasika's breakout performance came in the form of Nandita Das' Manto. Rasika recalled the incident and wrote, "One day, my phone rang-it was Nandita Das. She wanted to cast me in Manto and that changed everything." Another milestone in Rasika Dugal's career was the web-series Mirzapur. An excerpt from her piece read, "I was craving a project that would reach a wide audience that I wouldn't have to tell people about. Mirzapur was that for me."

Rasika's first big assignment as an actor came in the form of a film called Kshay. Sharing her experience, she wrote: "On the best day of shoot we had only 4 people on set. At times, I'd hold the thermocol sheet and also shoot. Somehow the movie got made and premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival! Reviewers praised my performance; I was thrilled! But the cutest part was my mom arranging a special screening in Jamshedpur. She was so proud! After Kshay, I got offered more roles. I even worked with Irrfan in Qissa. And then, I almost signed 5 films but none worked out; producers said I wasn't 'sellable'. It was the lowest time in my career."

See the full video below:

Rasika Dugal is a star of films like Manto, Qissa, Chutney, Hamid, The School Bag and Lootcase, to name a few.