Pics: Malaika Arora, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty And Others At Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 30th Birthday Bash

Malaika, Vaani, Athiya at Akansha's birthday bash

It was a star-studded night on Sunday in Mumbai as celebrities assembled to celebrate Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 30th birthday bash. The actress, who has appeared in Netflix originals Guilty and Ray, threw a birthday bash for her family and close friends. The birthday girl opted for a white gown for her big day. She also posed with her sister Anushka Ranjan and friend Vaani Kapoor, who were seen twinning in black dresses. Here's how the birthday girl looked last night:

Marking her presence at the party was also Malaika Arora and Athiya Shetty. Both were dressed in black outfits and were instrumental in raising the glamour quotient of the evening. Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty was also present at the party.

Scoop star Karishma Tanna, Fukrey actor Varun Sharma and Orhan Awatramani also attended their friend Akansha's party.

Meanwhile, Akansha's elder sister Anushka dropped the cutest birthday wish for her "baby girl." Sharing pictures from last night, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday to my baby girl! 🫶You've reached the big 30.. and the journey so far has been one to watch.. from a silly Lilly to my strong independent girl.. you're an inspiration to all! Thank you for being born as my sister.. you make me a better person.

Akansha, the younger sister of actress Anushka Ranjan, is best known for featuring in projects like Guilty and Netflix's latest Monica, O My Darling. She was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi.