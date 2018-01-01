Pics From Vidya Balan's Birthday Party Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday on January 1

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Vidya Balan turned 39 this year The couple were colour-coordinated in black Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted at the party

Vidya Balan photographed with Siddharth Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur at the party Vidya Balan's parents photographed at the party

Vidya also revealed her birthday plans to news agency PTI and said, "My birthday has always been very simple. It has always been a family affair. When I was single, I used to wake up my parents at 12 am and ask them to wish me. All my birthdays have been with them. Now that I am married, I celebrate it with Siddharth (Roy Kapur) and meet my parents over lunch. This year I am thinking I should do something."



Vidya posted this video about what she's 'hopeful' for in 2018. Have a look.

Here's what I'm #HopefulFor in 2018! A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Dec 31, 2017 at 6:23am PST



She was last seen in Tumhari Sulu, which received a fair response at the box office. Of her upcoming projects, she told PTI, "I am celebrating the success of Tumhari Sulu and will sign something only next year. I don't like switching from one project to another. I prefer to pick stories which interest me and characters which offer me a great scope as a performer."



(With PTI inputs)



