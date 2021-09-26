Pics From Suhana Khan's Night Out With Friends In New York City Are Lit

From Suhana Khan's Instagram diaries (courtesy suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan often shares glimpses of her life in New York and by now we know, that she is a party girl. On her Instagram recently, Suhana shared a snippet of her weekend plans and looks like it involved a night out with her pals. In the photo shared by Suhana, she can be seen posing with her friends on a couch - all dressed up to hit the Saturday night party. Suhana pumped up the glamour quotient by several notches in a maroon bodycon dress, accessorizing with her Louis Vuitton mini sling bag, beige heels and some sparkling pieces of statement jewellery. In more photos curated by fan-clubs, Suhana can be seen walking the streets of New York with her buddies and even travelling by the sub-way.

Earlier, Suhana Khan trended for sharing a bunch of mirror selfies, in which she was dressed in all-black.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child - the couple are also parents to AbRam, 8, and Aryan, 23. Suhana lives in New York, where she is studying film at Columbia University. Suhana is part of Bollywood's gen-next circle, also comprising Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor, among others. Suhana aspires to be an actress and will pursue her career dreams only after finishing studying. Suhana has already featured in her first magazine cover for Vogue in 2018.