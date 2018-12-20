Pics From Kriti Sanon's Maldives Vacation Will Make You Go Green With Envy

Kriti Sanon is holidaying in Maldives with family. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti will next be seen in Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kartik Aaryan Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram post will make you go green with envy. Why, you ask? Well, let's just say that the actress gave us a sneak peek into her family vacation and exquisite can't even begin to describe it, while most of us are stuck at our work stations, the 28-year-old actress can be seen making most of her me time with her family in Maldives. Kriti, who has been accompanied by her parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon and her sister Nupur, shared an adorable picture of herself along with her family from her cruise trip. In one of the pictures, Kriti can be seen wearing a purple and white tie-dye dress and can be seen happily posing with her sister, while in another picture, she can be seen spending quality time with her family. She captioned one of the pictures: "Sunset has never been so memorable!"

Just when we thought pictures from her family vacation in Maldives couldn't get any better, she shared more pictures on her Instagram profile. "I love the sound of the wind as it whispers sweet nothings in my ears, the warmth of the sun that heals my soul and melts my fears, the rhythm of soft breeze that makes my hair dance on its favourite track and I love the touch of the waves that kiss my feet with a promise to be back," Kriti captioned one of the posts.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Kriti's line-up of film includes Luka Chuppi opposite Kartik Aaryan, Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda, and Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor. She will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Kalank starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.