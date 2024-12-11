Exclusive: Take A Tour Of Ananya Panday's Scandinavian-Styled Home In Mumbai

Ananya Panday has started a new chapter in her life by moving out of her parents' house to create a comfortable place of her own. The actress recently shifted to a one-bedroom apartment in the same building in Bandra, Mumbai. Complete with personalised touches, pastel tones, and cosy corners, Ananya's new home is the perfect blend of warmth and serenity. In an interview with Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, she gave a house tour of her Scandinavian-style residence.

Sharing her idea of home, Ananya Panday said, “The idea of home, for me, is a sense of belonging, about feeling like myself. But above all, it always means family.” The actress' new home is defined by a soft minimalist design, neutral tones and custom furniture. Her apartment exudes a unique charm that is calm and understated yet infused with a bold elegance.

It features a lavish balcony that offers a beautiful view of the outdoors. Covered With pastel colours like pink and green, the house has a comfortable reading nook, a special area for her dog Riot, soft lighting and comfortable seating that enables the actress to entertain guests. Ananya's house has a lively and organic feel thanks to the indoor plants, personalised wallpapers and scrawled excerpts on the walls.

Ananya Panday also gave a tour of her large walk-in closet, which has a pastel pink painted door. Soft lighting and a large mirror were the top highlights. Describing her walk-in closet with a secret door as “every little girl's dream”, the actress claimed that it is the only part of her home that has a little bit of her work life in it. Take a look:

In contrast, her parents' house has a modern French aesthetic. Bold and vibrant, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's home features monochrome flooring and a colourful velvet sofa. As per Chunky Panday, "The one constant about the house …the energy is so happy in this place. There is some kind of divine intervention in this house.”