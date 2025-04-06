<i>Peddi</i> First Look: An Invite To Ram Charan's World. Bonus - Release Date

Ram Charan's much-awaited film Peddi is officially set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2026.

The announcement was made by the actor on Sunday, marking the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Ram Charan, who has delivered memorable performances in hits like RRR, Yevadu, Magadheera and Dhruva, shared the update with fans on social media.

"Here's the #PeddiFirstShot Happy Sri Rama Navami #PEDDI will see you in cinemas 27th March, 2026," he posted on X (formerly Twitter), along with a link to the film's first glimpse.

The 1.05-minute teaser, titled "first shot," features Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, wielding a cricket bat and smashing the ball with full force.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

Joining Ram Charan in the film are Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. P

Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, with music composed by AR Rahman. The cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

Ram Charan was last seen in the political thriller Game Changer, helmed by director S Shankar.