Pawan Kalyan's <i>They Call Him OG</i> Gets A Release Date

The makers of director Sujeeth's upcoming action film, They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, have announced that the film will release worldwide on September 25, 2025.

Production house DVV Entertainment shared the update on X, writing: "FIRING WORLDWIDE in cinemas on 25th September 2025... #OGonSept25."

The announcement comes just two weeks after it was confirmed that filming had resumed. The latest schedule is underway in Hyderabad, where a major action sequence is being shot.

The team also released a new image from the set, showcasing the film's dark and intense visual style. The picture quickly gained traction on social media and has added to the growing buzz around the film.

They Call Him OG is a gangster action drama produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead.

Described as "a feast of a massacre," the film is expected to blend stylised action with emotional storytelling. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi plays a key role, while Sriya Reddy and veteran actor Prakash Raj are also part of the cast.

The film has drawn attention from fans, particularly for reports suggesting Pawan Kalyan may be seen wielding a katana again.

The music is composed by S Thaman, with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. The story is written by director Sujeeth.

OG was initially scheduled for release on September 27 last year but was postponed due to delays in filming. The new release date marks nearly a year's gap from the original plan.