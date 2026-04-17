Patralekhaa Slams Trolling Over Weight Gain: 'This Is How My Body Reacted To Pregnancy'

Patralekhaa has spoken out against body-shaming comments made following her recent appearance at the screening of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Toaster. The actor and producer, who welcomed her first child with Rajkummar Rao in November 2025, criticised paparazzi social media pages for making insensitive remarks about her physical appearance.

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In a message shared on her Instagram Stories, she called out the body-shaming remarks made about her appearance and said physical changes after pregnancy are natural. In her post, Patralekhaa stated that such comments show a lack of empathy and urged people to be more considerate, especially towards women who have recently given birth.

She wrote, "Pap pages! What's happened to me is that I have just given birth! Yes, I have gained weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain. I have just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs."

She added, "If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind." Take a look:

About Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa became parents on November 15 last year. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on social media and revealed that they have named her Parvati Paul Rao.

Rajkummar has previously spoken about first noticing Patralekhaa in an advertisement, saying he was immediately drawn to her and hoped to meet her someday. The two later met while working on filmmaker Hansal Mehta's 2014 film CityLights, where their professional association turned into a personal relationship.

After dating for several years, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa in October 2021. The couple got married the following month, in November 2021, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.



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