Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Makes Bollywood's Quickest Rs 400 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Another day, another box office record broken by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, now the quickest Hindi film past the Rs 400 crore mark. The film released on January 25 and just completed its second weekend in theatres. Sunday's earnings of Rs 27.50 crore put the film's total at the domestic box office at Rs 414.50 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Pathaan is 400 not out. Remains an unstoppable force, packs a massive Rs 63.50 crore in Weekend 2 (Hindi). Excellent jump on (second) Saturday and Sunday adds power to the big total. (Week 2) Friday 13.50 crore, Saturday 22.50 crore, Sunday 27.50 crore. Total Rs 414.50 crore. Hindi. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

Pathaan's Tamil and Telugu versions brought in 1 crore in ticket sales on Sunday, taking the total collected by the dubs to Rs 15.40 crore. See the breakup here:

On Sunday evening, Taran Adarsh reported that Pathaan was set to make the fastest Rs 400 crore in Hindi film history. The Hindi dubs of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2 – now in second and third spots – crossed the 400 mark on Day 15 and Day 23, respectively.



Pathaan overtook the lifetime collection at the domestic box office of Aamir Khan's Dangal last week and is now just behind the Hindi versions of Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2.

Set in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe and directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone's character to tackle a terror threat from agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham.