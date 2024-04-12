Parineeti Chopra On Playing Amarjot In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Gained 15 Kgs Immediately'

Parineeti at The Great Indian Kapil Show. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Parineeti Chopra, who essays the role of Amarjot Kaur in Amar Singh Chamkila, has opened up on the fun she had while shooting for the movie under the guidance of director Imtiaz Ali. The team of Amar Singh Chamkila Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti, and Imtiaz appeared on the stage of The Great Indian Kapil Show in the recent episode. Talking about her experience portraying Amarjot's role, Parineeti shared: "Under Imtiaz's guidance, the amount of fun I have had shooting this film with all the food and parathas he has fed me, I don't think I will have so much fun doing any other film."

On her transformation for the role, the 35-year-old actress added: "There is no fun in looking like your own self in a biopic. I gained 15 kg immediately because I wanted to look like Amarjot. She performed at shows during her pregnancy, and I had to look the part."

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

Shot in real locations, the film promises to transport audience to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music, right to the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila's voice would once roar.

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, it is streaming on Netflix.

