Parineeti Chopra On How She Spent Her Birthdays In Childhood: "My Parents Did Not Have Money For A Birthday Cake"

Parineeti Chopra was back with a bang with Chamkila last year, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film was widely appreciated by the masses and critics alike.

Recently in a conversation with Mashable Middle East, Parineeti Chopra took a trip down the memory lane, as she recalled how she spent her childhood birthdays.

She shared, "I have seen the struggle of my parents where they used to not have money for a birthday cake for me and my dad used to go to the market and buy one piece of rasgulla, just a piece not a kilo, one piece of rasgulla or rasmalai and we used to cut that rasmalai like a birthday cake."

Furthermore, she revealed how in those same years, her affluent maternal grandparents would give her brother and her, business-class tickets to fly to Kenya.

Speaking about those luxurious vacations, Parineeti shared, "My grandparents, who used to live in Kenya, were very affluent. So I used to go from Ambala, where we had almost nothing, and I used to go and live this luxurious life for 2 months every year because I used to go for my summer vacations."

She concluded by saying that it is because of this exposure, early on in life, that she and her brother can settle anywhere and mingle with everybody.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in a Netflix mystery thriller series, the untitled project will be helmed by Rensil D'Silva. Post the massive success of Chamkila, fans are excited for her second collaboration with Netflix.