Pari Box Office Collection Day 1: Anushka Sharma's Film Has A 'Slow Start,' Collects Rs 4 Crore

#Pari started slow in morning shows [some theatres were closed due to #Holi celebrations], but picked up - at metros mainly - as the day progressed... Evening/night shows reported better occupancy... Fri 4.36 cr, despite no-release in some South markets... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018

Anushka Sharma's, which opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday, collected Rs 4 crore on the opening day. The film had a slow start because of Holi celebrations and the collection figure gained momentum during the evening and night shows, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "started slow in morning shows (some theatres were closed due to Holi celebrations), but picked up - at metros mainly - as the day progressed... Evening/night shows reported better occupancy... Friday (collection was) Rs 4.36 crore, despite no-release in some South markets," he tweeted., directed by newcomer Prosit Roy, is Anushka's third film as producer afterandTake a look at's opening day collection number:occupied 1,400 screens in India and 145 screens abroad. The film's overseas business report has not been shared for now. According an IANS report Pakistan has banned Anushka's film because some of its scenes and dialogues "are against the established religious, social and moral ethos.", which promised to be an entertaining horror film, failed to impress critics. Saibal Chatterjee praised Anushka for her portrayal of a tormented Ruksana and her lookalike ghost Pari but said that film "comes up short and falls with a thud." He gave the film a 2-star rating and said: "will definitely be remembered for Anushka Sharma's spirited performance. It isn't difficult to see why she has put her money on the film. It gives her a role of substance and she does full justice to it. Unfortunately, the film on the whole is eminently forgettable."also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty.(With inputs from IANS)

