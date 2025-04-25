Parents-To-Be Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Life Gets A Swanky Upgrade Ahead Of Their First Baby

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love while filming Shershaah. The couple married on February 7, 2023, after dating for a while. They announced their first pregnancy on February 28, 2025, via Instagram.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. After dating for some years, the two got married on February 7, 2023. They announced their first pregnancy on February 28, 2025, in a joint Instagram post.

While Kiara has mostly been away from the public eye ever since the announcement, she was seen with Sidharth in the city yesterday. The two have also been clicked out and about, as they went house hunting.

However, a popular Mumbai photographer revealed that the couple has had a new addition to their car collection, ahead of welcoming their firstborn. It is a Toyota car worth Rs 1.12 crore. While it is not confirmed whether it is a gift from Sidharth to Kiara, or the two have bought it together. Rumours are rife that it is most likely a gift.

For the unversed, the car is a part of Toyota's premium range. It is also owned by A-listers such as Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan.

Recently Siddharth was seen losing his cool at the paparazzi. Sidharth and Kiara were out on a clinic visit, while leaving, the paps crowded over to get a glimpse of Kiara and her baby bump. Several videos of Sidharth getting angry at the photographers surfaced online, where the actor was heard asking them to behave.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film is Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara Advani's last movie was Game Changer with Ram Charan.