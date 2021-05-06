Pandu, Popular Tamil Comedian, Dies Of COVID At 74

Tributes to Pandu have flooded Twitter (Image credit: @rameshlaus)

Tamil actor Pandu, a popular comedic star, died of COVID in a Chennai hospital today. He was 74. Pandu tested positive for the virus some days ago along with his wife Kumudha who is still being treated for COVID. The couple have three sons. Tributes to the late actor have deluged Twitter. "Better to switch off from all social media for some time. Very shocking to read this morning's news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings and actors," tweeted producer Dhananjayan. Sibi Sathyaraj wrote, "When actors like Goundamani Uncle and Senthil sir were ruling the 90s, he held his own with his unique style, expressions and dialogue delivery. Rest in peace, Pandu sir, you will be missed."

Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors.



Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yAvNwmjRms — Dr. Dhananjayan G (@Dhananjayang) May 6, 2021

When actors like Goundamani Uncle and Senthil sir were ruling the 90's, he held his own with his unique style,expressions and dialogue delivery. Rest in Peace Pandu sir. You will be missed! #RipPandupic.twitter.com/uQvvoys990 — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) May 6, 2021

"King of funny expressions, you made us laugh so much," wrote actress Harathi. Actor-producer Manobala wrote, "RIP Pandu, he passed away early morning today due to Covid."

#Pandu uncle miss u soo much????????King of funny expressions????U made us laugh soo much ????Thankyou

Aathma namasthey om shanthi????#RipPanduhttps://t.co/YCcIbYEZ3Npic.twitter.com/fII4hwjYaF — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) May 6, 2021

Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid. pic.twitter.com/w8q8JdVCAp — Manobala (@manobalam) May 6, 2021

Pandu was beloved for his comic turns and as a character artiste. He made his debut in 1970's Maanavan; 1981 film Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo was his breakout role. Pandu's many credits include Chinna Thambi, Kadhal Kottai, Badri, Ullathai Allitha and many others. Pandu, younger brother of late actor Idichapuli Selvaraj, was last seen in 2020's Indha Nilai Maarum and, before that, in 2018 film Itly.

Pandu was a man of many hats - one of them as designer of AIADMK's flag and party symbol of two leaves. He was hand-picked for this by actor-politician MG Ramachandran or MGR, the founder of AIADMK. Pandu also ran Capital Letters, a firm that designed signboards.