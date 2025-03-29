Palak Tiwari Reacts To Looking Similar To Ananya Panday: "<i>Hamesha Aise Kyun Bolte Ho Aap Log</i>?"

Palak Tiwari gained rapid fame after her video dancing to Bijlee Bijlee went viral on social media. She is Shweta Tiwari's daughter and made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The paparazzi seems to follow her everywhere she goes. Be it being spotted with friends in the city or at the airport, she is often seen interacting with them as well.

However, recently the paps addressed her by saying, "Palak Tiwari bole ya Ananya Panday bole? (Should we call you Palak Tiwari or Ananya Panday?)"

Though Palak tried to ignore it, on repeatedly being asked the same, she got a little perturbed as she said, "Hamesha aise kyu bolte ho aap log?" (Why do you always speak like this?)."

Palak still maintained her exposure as she walked away.

The video went viral on social media in no time and garnered a lot of attention.

On the work front, Palak will next be seen in Vivek Oberoi's film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Her look poster for Bhootnii was also released recently, she will star alongside Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. The film will be directed by Siddhant Sachdev and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

Palak Tiwari has also been rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan for the longest time. However, none of them have confirmed it yet, even though they have been spotted together at several events.