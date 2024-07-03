Pakistani Actor Sarwat Gilani On Postpartum Depression: 'Wanted To Hurt The Newborn'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: sarwatg)

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani recently opened up about her battle with postpartum depression and how her husband was supportive of her throughout the journey. The Pakistani actor in an interview with ARY Digital said that she wanted to hurt her newborn as she was unable to deal with the feelings of postpartum depression. She said, “During that time I learnt what postpartum depression actually is. I met my baby after four days in the hospital as I had a serious surgery. She was struggling to have milk and I too was struggling. So, I had this feeling that I should better let her go just to get rid of the stress I am going through. When I entered the room, I was crying. I told Fahad that I wanted to hurt the newborn. He told me that these are postpartum blues.”

She further added, “So, it's okay and it is not your permanent feeling. So, you need the awareness that the strange feeling that you have they are not you. It's just the mental state that you are going through. Therefore, you must read more about postpartum depression to understand it better. Anything can happen to a person during that stage.”

On the work front, Sarwat made her movie debut with the Pakistani telefilm - Shadi Aur Tum Say. Sarwat became a household name for her supporting turn in Saim Sadiq's Joyland. Sarwat married cosmetology surgeon and actor Fahad Mirza in August 2014. The couple also have two sons - Rohan Mirza and Araiz Muhammad Mirza and a daughter.