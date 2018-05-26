Pakeezah Actress Geeta Kapoor Dies In Old Age Home At 57

Pakeezah actress Geeta Kapoor, who was abandoned by her children last year, died in a Mumbai old age home on Saturday morning, Ashoke Pandit confirmed on Twitter. She was 57. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member, who paid Geeta Kapoor's hospital bills last year, wrote: "We tried our best to keep her healthy but her wait for her son and daughter made her weaker day by day." He added: Her body will be kept at Cooper Hospital Vileparle for two days hoping her children to come and at least do the last rites. Otherwise, we will do our best to bid her a dignified goodbye." Ashoke Pandit also said that Geeta Kapoor's co-lodgers at the old age home were "in tears and under shock."
Highlights
- Geeta Kapoor's son abandoned her in a hospital in May 2017
- Ashoke Pandit helped Geeta Kapoor in her final days
- He said they'll wait for her children for two days before cremating her
Speaking to the Indian Express Ashoke Pandit added that Geeta Kapoor kept waiting for her children all of last year but no one came for her. "Only last Saturday we had arranged a grand breakfast to cheer her up, she was okay too, but she was not happy from inside, as she wanted to see her children one last time."
In May 2017, it mid-day reported that Geeta Kapoor was abandoned in a Mumbai hospital by her son Raja under the pretext of withdrawing cash from a nearby ATM. Geeta Kapoor then told mid-day that her son tortured and starved her. "He used to beat me up as I did not approve of his philandering ways. He would give me food once in four days, and sometimes, even lock me up for several days. I was not ready to go to an old-age home, that's why, he planned all this. He deliberately kept me hungry and I fell ill. Then, he got me admitted and fled," she told mid-day.
CommentsAshoke Pandit came to her rescue and cleared her bills and after she was discharged he got her lodged in an old age home, where she stayed for the last one year.
In Pakeezah, Geeta Kapoor played the role of Rajkumar's second wife while Meena Kumari featured in the lead role.