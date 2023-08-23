Shammi Kapoor's Son Aditya Raj Kapoor Completes BA Degree At 67

Aditya Raj Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: lordfusebox)

Aditya Raj Kapoor, son of Bollywood legends Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali, has proved that age is just a number. Away from the limelight, Aditya obtained his graduate degree at 67. Aditya, who describes himself as “a retired businessman, part-time actor and full-time biker” has completed his BA in Philosophy from Indira Gandhi National Open University. He dropped an image of himself holding his degree and wrote, “That is a BA Grade Certificate: BA Philosophy (Honors).” Dressed in a simple green T-shirt, Aditya is seen smiling as he shows off his degree. Several well-wishers and social media followers have congratulated him in the comments section of the post.

Speaking about his decision to pursue his degree in his sixties, Aditya Raj Kapoor told ETimes, “I had all the opportunities to study and just never took them. Over the years I realised my error. But that was not enough, it was only when I felt the emptiness within me that I realised the importance of a value education. Which brings me to my subject: Philosophy."

Aditya Raj Kapoor, who currently resides in Goa, credits his daughter Tulsi for inspiring him to study once again. He said, “When the time was ripe, destiny struck from the hands of my daughter Tulsi, who saw me as a retired-too-much-time- in-his-hands-guy. She dragged me to the Xerox shop where I made a copy of my documents and started filling up forms. I entered the portals of IGNOU. This is the world's largest online University. The teaching methodology suited me completely. I signed up for life.”

Sharing how he fared, Aditya Raj Kapoor said, "Two weeks ago I passed with 59.67% marks. An extremely respectable second class, with an Honours in Philosophy.” Explaining why he chose to study Philosophy, he added, "I started studying at the age of 61, which means, committing to it doing the entrance exams and all. I did not need a Commerce or a Business course. Neither did I want Geography. Science would need a rebirth! What has always intrigued me over the years in my struggle to stay afloat, is the 'thought of man'. Why does man think the way he thinks? What makes him think? This and my spiritual exposure led me to the gates of Philosophy.”

Aditya Raj Kapoor has appeared in films such as Chase, Isi Life Mein, Say Yes to Love and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.