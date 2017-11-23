Padmavati Cleared By UK Censor But Won't Release. What Twitter Thinks

Padmavati was cleared for release in UK on December 1 but the filmmakers have no plan to release the film in UK before it opens in India

Deepika Padukone in Padmavati.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Padmavati was cleared with 12A (equivalent to 'UA' in India) certificate
  2. The CBFC refused to review Padmavati last week
  3. Padmavati's new release date hasn't been announced yet
The latest plot development in the saga of stalled film Padmavati is that it's been passed by the UK censor but will not release there on December 1 because the producers have decided to wait for clearance at home. Parallely, the Supreme Court announced it would hear a plea asking that the release of Padmavati abroad be stopped - the statement from Padmavati producers Viacom18 saying they would wait cancels the need for this. The British Board of Film Classification or BBFC announced on Wednesday the embattled Padmavati had been certified '12A' (equivalent to 'U/A' in India). See the BBFC's tweet here:
 

However, while this means that nothing stops the film from releasing overseas (unless the Supreme Court intervenes), it also opens up the possibility of pirated versions of the movie being made available before it finally gets to open in India.

When this is going to be is anybody's guess. Padmavati, mired for months in controversy, has been refused certification by the Prasoon Joshi-led Censor Board because of an 'incomplete' application. The film missed the 68-day deadline for submission to the Censor Board for review and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's decision to screen Padmavati privately without a certificate was frowned upon.

The controversy about Padmavati snowballed in the last few weeks after escalated protests against the film in Rajasthan and some other states. Those opposing the film object to its subject matter, based on the legend of Rani Padmini who immolated herself to escape Sultan Alauddin Khilji's invasion. Critics of the film are concerned that the Bollywood treatment sets up the story of Padmini and Khilji as a romance, despite Mr Bhansali's repeated reassurances that it doesn't.

Spotted on Twitter today:
 
 
 
 
 

The CBFC's decision to not review Padmavati on technical grounds has also been slammed by industry members like Shyam Benegal and Shabana Azmi. "I must say the CBFC is behaving very strangely in the matter of Padmavati. If the film didn't carry a disclaimer it could easily be corrected. Why send the film back? Again it seems very suspicious," Mr Benegal told news agency IANS.

The delaying of Padmavati means a Rs 200 crore loss, an exhibitor told NDTV yesterday. If the Censor Board sticks to enforcing the 68-day rule for other films, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai could also miss its date of December 22, he said.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini of Chittor and it is she of the three principal actors who has been a primary target of abuse from protestors. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor play Khilji and Padmini's husband Rawal Ratan Singh.

