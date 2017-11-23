Padmavati Cleared By UK Censor But Won't Release. What Twitter Thinks

Highlights Padmavati was cleared with 12A (equivalent to 'UA' in India) certificate The CBFC refused to review Padmavati last week Padmavati's new release date hasn't been announced yet

PADMAVATI (12A) moderate violence, injury detail https://t.co/2S1pF33WVN — BBFC (@BBFC) November 22, 2017

People of UK are going to see #Padmavati earlier than the audiences of India. A slap on the face of Indian people. — Pritam Kanojiya (@HookerPritam) November 23, 2017

States which are opposing #Padmavati movie should organize visa for the fringe grps & send them abroad for protesting. — Rahul M C (@rahul_michael) November 23, 2017

The Crown on Netflix has been filmed while the Queen is alive, with some unflattering, very private details scripted into it and no Briton has reacted. #Padmavati's existence is itself fictional and death threats have been issued to filmmaker's. Well done India — Jai Singh (@JaiHe) November 23, 2017

So bad that we can't watch our own country's movie just because of some "sena" whose sentiments get hurt every now and then. Why do i feel that these "senas" are Indian equivalent of terrorists? — Bhagat Nagi (@bhagat_nagi) November 23, 2017

Exactly , just release it worldwide and see what happens ! Morons can sit and wail ... Lets see if anyone can stop it from releasing outside of India coz all gundagardi is allowed in India only , sadly — Muskaan (@onlymuskaan) November 23, 2017