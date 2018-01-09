Padmavat vs PadMan: Is Aiyaary Also In Competition? As per industry reports Aiyaary's release date has been rescheduled to avoid clash with Padmavat but Sidharth Malhotra says it's 'not official'

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Stills from Padmavat, PadMan and Aiyaary. New Delhi: Highlights Padmavat and PadMan are releasing on January 25 Trade pundits say that Padmavat vs PadMan may not be bad news I think we are coming on January 26: Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra Padmavat release date has disrupted the release pattern of many films, reportedly including that of Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period piece has been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification with five edits (including the title, which was Padmavati before the CBFC axed the 'i') on January 25. Padmavat will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was Aiyaary's original competitor. As per industry reports, Aiyaary's new release date is February 9 but Sidharth told news agency IANS: "We haven't decided anything officially. I think we are coming on January 26. We will decide and make announcement really soon."



On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Pari) but a confirmation from the filmmakers is awaited.

It’s OFFICIAL... #Aiyaary shifted to 9 Feb 2018... Neeraj Pandey directs... Stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2018



Aiyaary's release date was announced weeks after Akshay had announced PadMan will hit the screens on January 26. Aiyaary director Neeraj Pandey braced for a clash anyway. An insider told news agency IANS that Neeraj Pandey, who has directed Akshay in Special 26 and Baby had a falling out over the financing of their proposed project titled Crack. "Neeraj still went ahead with the release of Aiyaary. Why? Because the two have fallen out over financial issues," a source told IANS.



Of clashing with Padmavat, Akshay told news agency PTI: "Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them." In recent times, Akshay Kumar has emerged victorious in box office battles. In 2016, Rustom bested Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro and before that Airlift beat Kya Kool Hai Hum 3. But it cannot be ignored that luck also favoured Sanjay Leela Bhansali when his film Bajirao Mastani clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale in 2015.



According to trade pundits,



(With inputs from IANS and PTI)



