The Padmavat Effect: PadMan Braces For Clash, Aiyaary Goes Down

The Censor Board ended up ruining Bollywood's careful planning. Deepika Padukone's new filmwas meant to have released on December 1, 2017 (with the title) but was postponed after its application for certification was rejected. Now passed by the Censor,will reportedly open on January 25, to capitalise on the extended Republic Day weekend. The new date is forcing the film industry to rejig its calendar - the holiday weekend was booked in advance for Akshay Kumar'sand, starring Sidharth Malhotra; whileis bracing for a clash, the latter film has backed away. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reveals thatwill now release in February. Date allocation is crucial and despite the logistical hassles of rescheduling, few films want to go up against competition on the scale ofwhich boasts a stacked cast of Deepika, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Plus, the first two actors and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have already delivered two previous hits in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani and could well be headed for a hattrick. Akshay andare standing their ground and while Akshay has usually bested the other film in earlier clashes likevs Hrithik Roshan's, its worth remembering thatwas the underdog when it opened against(Shah Rukh Khan + Kajol + Rohit Shetty) and emerged golden.Twitter has trended #Padmavat and, on the whole, thinkswas wise to exit a crowded box office: Opinion online seems equally divided between which film will make more crores but despite Twitter's predictions, it's worth keeping in mind that last year's Republic Day collision between Shah Rukh Khan'sand Hrithik Roshan'swas lukewarm for both parties, earnings-wise.is based on the legend of Rani Padmini of Chittor, played by Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor play Alauddin Khilji and Rawal Ratan Singh.