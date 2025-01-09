Oscars Voting Deadline Extended To January 14 Due To Los Angeles Wildfire

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended the voting deadline for Oscar nominations to January 14, with the nominees now set to be announced on January 19. The initial deadline was January 12.

This decision comes in response to the ongoing wildfires across Los Angeles, which have severely impacted many residents.

Reports indicate that several Hollywood actors, directors, musicians, and television personalities have lost their homes and been forced to evacuate as the fires continue to spread rapidly.

Although the voting and announcement dates have been adjusted, the Oscars ceremony remains scheduled for March 2, with comedian Conan O'Brien confirmed as the host.

In an email to Academy members on January 8, CEO Bill Kramer expressed sympathy for those affected: "We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. Many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

In addition to the Oscars schedule changes, several high-profile events have also been postponed. The International Feature Shortlist Screening, initially planned for January 8, has been rescheduled for later this week. The in-person Los Angeles Sound Branch Bake-Off and Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Bake-Offs have been cancelled, along with the Visual Effects Branch Bake-Offs.

According to Cal Fire (the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection), the Palisades Fire near Malibu and Santa Monica is now considered the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles County history. At least five lives have been lost, many others injured, and over 1,000 structures have been destroyed.

