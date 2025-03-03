<i>Oppenheimer</i> To <i>Million Dollar Baby</i>: A Look At Films That Won Multiple Oscar Awards Over The Years

Anora, the Sean Baker-directed film bagged not one but five awards at the 97th Academy Awards. The categories include Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Anora, featuring Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn, centres around a New York dancer who gets swept off her feet by a Russian oligarch and marries him whimsically, only to realise that her dream marriage is a nightmarish illusion. Anora even marked its entry at the Cannes festival's Palme d'Or last year.

Now, let's take a look at the movies that won multiple awards at the Oscars, in the last two decades.

Oppenheimer — 2024

Christopher Nolan's historical drama, based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, took home 7 awards at the 96th Academy Awards. It won Best Picture and Best Director, with Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor and Robert Downey Jr winning the Best Supporting Actor. Oppenheimer also secured the Best Original Score, alongside several technical awards.

Everything Everywhere All at Once — 2023

This action sci-fi, featuring Michelle Yeoh, clinched 7 awards including Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Film Editing (Paul Rogers).

CODA — 2022

CODA, directed by Sian Heder, is a coming-of-age tale about a young girl who is torn between her passion for music and her desire to abandon her deaf parents. The film earned 3 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Sian Heder).

Nomadland — 2021

This Western drama was the recipient of 3 Oscars, comprising the Best Picture, Best Director (Chloe Zhao), and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). The story is about a 60-year-old van-dwelling, nomad woman who embarks on a journey through the American West.

Parasite — 2020

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, explored themes like class divide, capitalism, social inequality, and greed. It claimed the awards in four categories: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won)and Best International Feature Film.

Green Book — 2019

This comedy drama bagged three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), and Best Original Screenplay.

The Shape of Water — 2018

An uncanny love story between a human and an amphibious creature won 4 Oscar awards. They are Best Picture, Best Director (Guillermo del Toro), Best Production Design, and Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat).

Moonlight — 2017

The story is a journey of a man as he explores his sexual identity while navigating poverty and addiction. Moonlight was awarded the Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney).

Spotlight — 2016

Based on true events, Spotlight centres around a group of investigative journalists trying to uncover a child abuse scandal at a Catholic Church. It bagged the Best Picture and the Best Original Screenplay (Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer) awards.

Birdman - 2015

Michael Keaton's portrayal of Birdman is fondly remembered by fans even today. The comedy drama bagged four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director (Alejandro G. Inarritu), Best Original Screenplay (Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Armando Bo), and Best Cinematography (Emmanuel Lubezki).

12 Years A Slave - 2014

A film that brought tears into the eyes of many, 12 Years A Slave secured the Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Lupita Nyong'o), and Best Adapted Screenplay (John Ridley) awards at the 86th Academy Awards.

Argo — 2013

This action thriller had power-packed performances by Ben Affleck and John Goodman, lifting 3 Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay (Chris Terrio), and Best Film Editing (William Goldenberg).

The Artist — 2012

The black-and-white movie, set between 1927 and 1932, was a tribute to Hollywood's golden age, gaining 5 Oscar awards, namely Best Picture, Best Director (Michel Hazanavicius), Best Actor (Jean Dujardin), Best Costume Design (Mark Bridges), and Best Original Score (Ludovic Bource).

The King's Speech — 2011

Colin Firth slipped into the shoes of King George VI in this historical drama, which received 4 Academy Awards in the Best Picture, Best Director (Tom Hooper), Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay (David Seidler) categories.

The Hurt Locker — 2010

A gritty war drama centered around the Iraq War bagged as many as 6 Oscar wins including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay (Mark Boal), Best Film Editing – (Bob Murawski and Chris Innis), Best Sound Editing (Paul N.J. Ottosson), and Best Sound Mixing (Paul N.J. Ottosson and Ray Beckett).

Slumdog Millionaire — 2009

Dev Patel and Freida Pinto evoke a myriad of emotions, highlighting life in the dark slums. The crime drama won 8 Oscar awards. The categories were Best Picture, Best Director (Danny Boyle), Best Adapted Screenplay (Simon Beaufoy), Best Cinematography (Anthony Dod Mantle), Best Film Editing (Chris Dickens), Best Original Score (A.R. Rahman), Best Original Song (Jai Ho), and Best Sound Mixing (Resul Pookutty, Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp).

No Country for Old Men — 2008

Ethan and Joel Coen's neo-Western crime thriller secured 4 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Javier Bardem), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Joel and Ethan Coen).

The Departed — 2007

Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson assembled for this intense crime drama by renowned director Martin Scorsese. The film was bestowed with the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay (William Monahan), and Best Film Editing (Thelma Schoonmaker) awards at the 79th Academy Awards.

Crash — 2006

Social tensions and racial discrimination formed the crux of this crime drama. At the Oscars, the film won the Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay (Paul Haggis and Bobby Moresco), and Best Film Editing (Hughes Winborne) awards.

Million Dollar Baby — 2005

This sports drama puts the spotlight on aspiring boxer Maggie and her ill-tempered coach, Frankie, who bond over combat sports. The movie earned 4 Oscar awards: Best Picture, Best Director (Clint Eastwood), Best Actress (Hilary Swank), and Best Supporting Actor (Morgan Freeman).