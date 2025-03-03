Oscars 2025: Best Actor Winner Adrien Brody Talks About Antisemitism And Racism In His Speech

Adrien Brody lifted his second Oscar this morning for his stellar performance in The Brutalist at the 97th Academy Awards. The actor made history as the youngest winner in the category when he won his first Oscar at 29 for The Piano (2003).

Adrien Brody's acceptance speech made a mark as he talked about racism and antisemitism.

"I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war, and systematic oppression and of antisemitism and racism and of othering," Brody said in his speech.

"I believe that I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked," he added.

Adrien Brody began his speech with a heart full of gratitude. "Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I've gained, having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective: No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you've accomplished, it can all go away. I think what makes this like most special is the awareness, and the gratitude, that I have to still do the work that I love," Adrien Brody said on stage.

Brody dedicated his award to his partner Georgina. "I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who's not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values. And her beautiful children Dash and India. I know this is a, it's been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life. And Popsy's coming on the winner," he said.

Ahead of the ceremony, the award winners were urged to tighten their speech within 45 seconds by the Academy. Taking a dig at the music being played to cut his speech short, Brody said, "I'm wrapping up, please, please, please, I will wrap up. Please turn the music off. I've done this before, it's not my first rodeo. Thank you."

He signed off his speech with these words, "Let's fight for what's right. Keep smiling, keep loving one another. Let's rebuild together. Thank you."

Speaking of The Brutalist, Adrien Brody plays a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States. The cast also features Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird.

The film has been directed by Brady Corbet.