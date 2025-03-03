Oscars 2025: Adam Sandler Crashes Award Ceremony In Sweatshirt And Shorts, Then This Happened

Adam Sandler might not have received an Oscar nomination this year, but that didn't stop the actor and comedian from making an unexpected entrance during Conan O'Brien's opening monologue at the ceremony.

O'Brien took the opportunity to poke fun at Adam's super casual attire, mocking him for dressing in a laid-back manner at one of Hollywood's most glamorous events.

"Adam, what are you wearing?" the host quipped from the stage. "You look like someone playing video poker at 2 a.m." Sandler fired back, responding, "Nobody even noticed what I was wearing until you pointed it out. I like how I look because I'm a good person. My snazzy gym shorts and cozy sweatshirt offend you so much that you felt the need to call me out in front of all these people!"

The playful back-and-forth ended with Sandler walking out of the ceremony, much to the audience's disappointment, but not before he shared a moment with one particular nominee.

He leaned in to Timothee Chalamet and shouted in his signature Sandler voice, "Chalamet!" before pulling the actor into a big hug, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet in the #Oscars audience.



pic.twitter.com/7BLI9U2aJB — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 3, 2025

As he made his way out, he invited everyone in the room to join him for a "five-on-five basketball game at Veteran Park tonight". Midnight tipoff, with the guy from... 'Nosterafu,'" stumbling over the title of the horror film. "He's on my team," Sandler added.

O'Brien kicked off the ceremony with a monologue that touched on various nominees, starting with a humorous clip of him emerging from Demi Moore's back, a reference to the body horror best picture contender The Substance.

He also tackled a major controversy that had erupted over Emilia Perez star Karla Sofia Gascon's offensive social media posts.

"A little fun fact for you: Anora uses the F-word 479 times," O'Brien joked. "That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist." He then mimicked Gascon's reps, raising his voice in disbelief: "You tweeted WHAT?!"