Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling To Perform I'm Just Ken Live. Brace For Ken-ergy

A still of Ryan Gosling from Barbie. (courtesy: BarbieTheMovie)

In a dazzling twist set to light up the Oscars stage, Ryan Gosling is gearing up for a captivating rendition of I'm Just Ken, the Academy Award-nominated song featured in the hit movie Barbie. With its infectious melody and lyrics, this song has been causing ripples in the entertainment industry, setting the stage for an unforgettable moment at the star-studded event slated for March 10 (March 11 in India). Amid earlier speculations, the suspense surrounding Ryan Gosling's involvement has finally been put to rest as The Academy's official Instagram handle confirmed his participation for the performance. While Ryan had initially expressed some reservations in an earlier interview with Variety, stating that he hadn't been approached by the Academy for a performance, he remained open to the idea, signalling his readiness to take on the challenge.

The origins of I'm Just Ken stem from a collaboration between musician Mark Ronson and Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Upon Mark's pitch, both Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling were immediately drawn to the concept. Ryan Gosling, in particular, earlier mentioned that he was so enthused about the song that he advocated for its inclusion within the movie itself, reported Variety. This led to a scene being reshaped to accommodate Ryan's musical contribution. The success of I'm Just Ken transcends the confines of the silver screen, as evidenced by its notable position on Billboard's Hot 100 list. It earned accolades such as the Best Song award at the Critics' Choice Awards and a nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the Grammys.

Aside from Ryan Gosling, the lineup for this year's Oscar performances includes Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George, and Mark Ronson. This marks Eilish and O'Connell's second Oscar performance, following their win for Best Original Song in 2022 with the Bond theme No Time to Die. This year, they are nominated for the Grammy-winning Barbie song, What Was I Made For? Notably, Barbie has received 8 Oscar nominations across 7 categories, including two nods for Best Original Song for I'm Just Ken and What Was I Made For? Despite this, director Greta Gerwig has been left out of the race for Best Director, leaving fans upset. Additionally, Margot Robbie did not receive any nominations.

In response to the final nominations list, Ryan Gosling released a statement expressing gratitude for his own acknowledgment while mentioning the contributions of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie to the success of Barbie. Ryan said that the film's achievements would not have been possible without their "talent, dedication, and vision". He expressed disappointment at their exclusion from the nominations. However, he also extended congratulations to other deserving nominees, including America Ferrera and other artists who contributed to the film's success.